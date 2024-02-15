Short Interest in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Drops By 9.4%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 8,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 17.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REPL shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on REPL

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $7.66. 2,657,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,196. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.40 and a quick ratio of 12.40.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 99.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.