Short Interest in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Drops By 30.5%

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of SIMO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.22. 304,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,464. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.30. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.82.
Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIMO
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silicon Motion Technology
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.