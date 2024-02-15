Short Interest in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Expands By 14.0%

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the January 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 453,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 2,222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,599,275 shares in the company, valued at $61,196,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNYA. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

TNYA traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,357. The company has a market capitalization of $393.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Further Reading

