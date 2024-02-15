Short Interest in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Drops By 23.9%

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,800 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the January 15th total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $29,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,394,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,793,047.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 304,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,868. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.
TTSH traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,543. Tile Shop has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $308.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.
