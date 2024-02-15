Short Interest in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Drops By 23.9%

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,800 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the January 15th total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Tile Shop

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $29,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,394,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,793,047.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 304,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,868. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Tile Shop Trading Up 8.6 %

TTSH traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,543. Tile Shop has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $308.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

