Short Interest in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Rises By 52.6%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the January 15th total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Trevena Stock Down 2.0 %

TRVN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 31,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,116. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Trevena by 166.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trevena in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trevena

About Trevena

(Get Free Report)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.