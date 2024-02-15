Short Interest in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Rises By 52.6%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the January 15th total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Trevena Stock Down 2.0 %
TRVN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 31,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,116. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.18.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trevena in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
