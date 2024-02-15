Short Interest in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expands By 10.3%

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 26,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VFC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.05. 6,249,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,332,201. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. V.F. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,059,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after buying an additional 3,326,600 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

