Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

Silicon Motion Technology has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.1% annually over the last three years. Silicon Motion Technology has a payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $68.96 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,125,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $26,075,000 after acquiring an additional 132,123 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,233 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,715,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

