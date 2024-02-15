SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,200 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 427,100 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 963,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.24. 46,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,919. The company has a market cap of $80.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SilverSun Technologies has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $24.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%.

In other SilverSun Technologies news, Director John D. Schachtel sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $72,148.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SilverSun Technologies news, Director John D. Schachtel sold 4,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $39,049.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Schachtel sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $72,148.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $1,301.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,788 shares of company stock valued at $201,327. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 11,500.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 40,915.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

