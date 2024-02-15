Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Down 5.7%

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 475,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 886,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Sintana Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.34 million, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.