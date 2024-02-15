SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITE Centers stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 370,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,415. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.

SITE Centers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SITC. Mizuho cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 206.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading

