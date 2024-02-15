SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance
Shares of SITE stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.06. 265,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,610. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $176.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.
View Our Latest Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply
About SiteOne Landscape Supply
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.
