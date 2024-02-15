SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Shares of SITE stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.06. 265,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,610. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $176.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 81.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

