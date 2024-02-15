SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Update

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SLR Investment Stock Up 1.4 %

SLR Investment stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.01. 119,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,879. The firm has a market cap of $818.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 614.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

