Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.86

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.86 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

Snap-on has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Snap-on has a payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Snap-on to earn $20.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Snap-on Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SNA traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.04. 278,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,445. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 163.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

