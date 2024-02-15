Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) SVP Christian Kleinerman Sells 1,500 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, February 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total transaction of $297,855.00.

SNOW traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.44. 3,614,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $237.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.43.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after buying an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after buying an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

