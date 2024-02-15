Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Shares Up 9.5%

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 202,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 230,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Sonoro Energy Stock Up 14.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -6.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.