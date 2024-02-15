Soundwatch Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 791 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.0% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $327.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,913. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $330.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.