Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. Southern also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.05 EPS.

Southern Stock Performance

SO traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,331,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,580. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.81.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Southern by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,672,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,857,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,454,000 after purchasing an additional 468,454 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 190,456 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

