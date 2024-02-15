Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02. Southern also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Southern Stock Down 1.5 %

Southern Announces Dividend

Shares of SO traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $66.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,331,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.83. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Southern by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,672,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,348,000 after buying an additional 1,662,067 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,463,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 176,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

