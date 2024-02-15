SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,756,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 1,269,354 shares.The stock last traded at $28.94 and had previously closed at $28.90.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,199,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,673 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,097 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

