SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Trimmed by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,215 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.36% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $252,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,797,000 after buying an additional 2,661,361 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,607,000 after buying an additional 1,504,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,881,000 after acquiring an additional 542,314 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,153,000 after acquiring an additional 499,533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,282,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,999,586. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $59.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

