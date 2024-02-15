SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $10,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,078. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.17 and a 52-week high of $80.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average is $71.97. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

