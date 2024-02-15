SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,260,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614,967 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 79.42% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $1,277,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the second quarter worth about $540,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 55,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

Shares of KOMP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.71. 28,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,593. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32.

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

