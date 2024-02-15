Square Token Price Hits $0.0284 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Square Token has a market cap of $58,776.05 and $56.59 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.02552542 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

