SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.50

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 26093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.
SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.
SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
