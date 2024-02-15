SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.50

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 26093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 1,360,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 154,353 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,062,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 259,138 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $14,283,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 618,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

