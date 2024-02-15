Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Announces Earnings Results

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $263.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 116,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.11. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 179,150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

