Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0414 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Status has a market capitalization of $160.51 million and approximately $17.45 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00015690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,337.90 or 1.00019022 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00013357 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00178704 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009043 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,440,739 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,875,440,738.64392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03995359 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $6,463,029.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

