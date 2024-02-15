Status (SNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.84 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $158.08 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015592 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,902.11 or 1.00160200 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00013345 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00179226 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,440,739 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,875,440,738.64392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03995359 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $6,463,029.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

