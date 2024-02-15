Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $108.57 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52,327.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.36 or 0.00512848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00134665 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00052175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.90 or 0.00246338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.21 or 0.00153289 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 455,775,290 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

