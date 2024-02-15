Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $682,191,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SF traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.63. 383,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.19. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.79.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

