Stock Repurchase Program Initiated by NVR (NYSE:NVR)

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $38.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7,539.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,314. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7,078.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6,418.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.12. NVR has a 1-year low of $5,000.90 and a 1-year high of $7,617.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $133.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVR will post 471.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total transaction of $6,296,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,629,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total value of $6,296,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,629,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $79,408,828 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

