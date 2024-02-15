StockNews.com Downgrades Air Lease (NYSE:AL) to Hold

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

NYSE:AL traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 858,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,388. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after buying an additional 228,929 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its holdings in Air Lease by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 375,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $11,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

