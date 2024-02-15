StockNews.com Lowers Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Sell

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Bank of Montreal stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.57. 414,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,698. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $101.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,439,190,000 after purchasing an additional 105,475,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,073,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,777,561,000 after purchasing an additional 881,992 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,998 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,298 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,495,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,002,000 after purchasing an additional 738,579 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

