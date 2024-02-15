StockNews.com Upgrades Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) to Strong-Buy

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE MCY traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $47.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,759,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,355,000 after purchasing an additional 300,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,732,000 after purchasing an additional 285,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,893,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,662,000 after purchasing an additional 79,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after purchasing an additional 138,784 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,517,000 after purchasing an additional 51,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

