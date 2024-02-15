Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.54

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$25.54 and last traded at C$25.17, with a volume of 64043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.98.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SCR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC set a C$40.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strathcona Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.17.
In other news, Director Cody Church acquired 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00. In other news, Director Cody Church acquired 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00. Also, Director Connie De Ciancio acquired 3,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.53 per share, with a total value of C$81,243.18. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
