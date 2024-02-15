Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.54

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$25.54 and last traded at C$25.17, with a volume of 64043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price objective on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC set a C$40.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strathcona Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.17.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCR

Strathcona Resources Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.88.

In other news, Director Cody Church acquired 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00. In other news, Director Cody Church acquired 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,080.00. Also, Director Connie De Ciancio acquired 3,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.53 per share, with a total value of C$81,243.18. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

About Strathcona Resources

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.