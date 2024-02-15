Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $160.05 million and $24.85 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001939 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.57 or 0.05442224 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00079646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00025977 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00014632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019967 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,719,191 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

