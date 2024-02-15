Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.30

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$72.30 and last traded at C$72.18, with a volume of 608698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$71.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$75.91.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The stock has a market cap of C$42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.7808349 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Life Financial

In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Articles

