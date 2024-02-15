Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Short Interest Down 9.1% in January

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Sunshine Biopharma stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,994,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,651. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.62. Sunshine Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunshine Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sunshine Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sunshine Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sunshine Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunshine Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound; and K1.1 mRNA molecules used as anti-cancer agents.

