Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.44

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.44 and traded as high as C$6.55. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$6.45, with a volume of 392,485 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGY. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$677.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total value of C$51,525.46. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

