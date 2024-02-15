Synapse (SYN) Price Reaches $0.71 on Exchanges

Synapse (SYN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Synapse has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synapse has a market cap of $128.79 million and $8.79 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001377 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Synapse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Synapse Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,296,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synapse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synapse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.