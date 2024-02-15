Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 124,906 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FTI. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas cut TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,681,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,308. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.50 and a beta of 1.62.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.