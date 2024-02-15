Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE WH traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.54. 803,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,740. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

