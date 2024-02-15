Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,840 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,437 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,222,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.2 %

WBD traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.14. 26,443,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,682,436. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

