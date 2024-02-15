Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,808 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,920,997 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kyndryl by 1,266.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,865,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $26,154,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,379,000 after buying an additional 2,123,293 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,910,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,658,000 after buying an additional 1,818,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna upgraded Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of KD traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,412. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

