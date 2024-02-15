Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys Shares of 6,400 DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 3,530.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 16.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

DRDGOLD Price Performance

NYSE:DRD traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $6.92. 322,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,705. The firm has a market cap of $597.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. DRDGOLD Limited has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

