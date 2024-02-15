Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $100,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,293,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.03. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

