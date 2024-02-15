Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $132,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 416 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Natixis purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $373.14. 1,262,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,092. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.44 and its 200-day moving average is $353.11. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $407.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.28%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.