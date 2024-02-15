Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.40

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.40 and last traded at $45.13, with a volume of 1228484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $102,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $211,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $52,121,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,394,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $126,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,207 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

