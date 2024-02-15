Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,500 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.8% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Target worth $115,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Target stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,413. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $177.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.68.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

