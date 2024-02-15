TD Securities Raises Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$140.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TIH. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$135.38.

Shares of TSE TIH traded up C$1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$125.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,542. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$100.81 and a 1-year high of C$125.25.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

