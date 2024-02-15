TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) is Causeway Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,552 shares during the period. TD SYNNEX comprises about 2.1% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $77,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,975,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,237,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $398,794.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,314.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $465,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $398,794.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,314.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,279,905 shares of company stock worth $231,500,662. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNX. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.54. The stock had a trading volume of 231,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,922. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $108.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

